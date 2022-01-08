Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Redfin by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 105,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $459,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,546. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.