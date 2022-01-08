Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $299.40 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.74 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

