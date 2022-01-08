Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $119,101,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.42.

CME Group stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.17. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

