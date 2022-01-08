Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,899,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

