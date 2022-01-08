Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3,265.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Square were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.09 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.