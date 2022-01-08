Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,555 shares of company stock worth $2,069,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

