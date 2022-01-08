Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

