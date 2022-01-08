Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Renasant has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 23.63% 7.71% 1.07% Metropolitan Bank 29.52% 13.40% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Renasant and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $733.66 million 3.07 $83.65 million $3.01 13.41 Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 7.34 $39.12 million $6.14 17.99

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Renasant on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

