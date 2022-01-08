Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05).

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $8.65 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

