Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renovare Environmental Inc. is a technology services company focused on providing solutions which improve environmental outcomes. The company’s solution for waste management include the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. Renovare Environmental Inc., formerly known as BioHiTech Global Inc., is based in CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y. “

NASDAQ RENO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Renovare Environmental has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

