RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

RNXT opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $125,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

