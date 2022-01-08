Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lam Research Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $40.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2024 earnings at $43.37 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

Lam Research stock opened at $669.29 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $663.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.