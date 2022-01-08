Research Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

TSE:ATA opened at C$51.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$21.67 and a 12 month high of C$52.62. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.31.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.