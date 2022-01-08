Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 38 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.79% from the company’s current price.

RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.65.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

