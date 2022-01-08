Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 38 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.79% from the company’s current price.
RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.65.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.