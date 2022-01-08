Reviewing Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Azure Power Global and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avangrid 0 2 1 0 2.33

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 111.24%. Avangrid has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Avangrid.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -21.16% -3.66% -0.61% Avangrid 10.57% 4.47% 2.09%

Risk and Volatility

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Avangrid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 3.83 -$57.30 million ($1.00) -16.51 Avangrid $6.32 billion 3.07 $581.00 million $2.19 22.89

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avangrid beats Azure Power Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.