Reviewing Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pernod Ricard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 1.72 -$9.86 million ($0.39) -4.21 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.83 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Risk and Volatility

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastside Distilling and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

