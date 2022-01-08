Reviewing ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ICF International and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICF International currently has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.49% 12.47% 5.84% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Risk and Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICF International and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.51 billion 1.32 $54.96 million $3.77 27.94 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 25.44 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

ICF International beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

