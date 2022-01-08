Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 91,202 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

