Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush upped their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Revolve Group stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,074,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,614,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

