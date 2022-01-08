Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.