Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in December

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 25,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.55. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.