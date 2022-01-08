Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REI. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 854,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,500 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

