Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,087,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RHHBY stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
