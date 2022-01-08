Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,087,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

