Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $35.68

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $366.78 million and $1.52 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $35.68 or 0.00085113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

