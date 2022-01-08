Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.78

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 47604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -1.24.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

