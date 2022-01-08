Rope ($ROPE) Market Cap Reaches $100,249.01

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Rope has a market capitalization of $100,249.01 and approximately $38.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00008554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.57 or 0.07646471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.25 or 1.00046563 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007246 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

