Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,300. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $1,332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $970,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $145,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

