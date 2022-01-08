Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,504 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

