Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.27% of AtriCure worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

