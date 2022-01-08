Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,231 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,384,872. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

PGNY opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

