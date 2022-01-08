Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,633 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 57.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 37.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.

Shares of RH stock opened at $494.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.04. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

