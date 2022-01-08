Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,730 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $282.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.17. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.