Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,472 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.54% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SASR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

