Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00006099 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.26 or 0.07525885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.94 or 0.99673701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006988 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.