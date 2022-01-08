Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.50 ($16.47).

ETR:ENI opened at €12.79 ($14.53) on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.47.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

