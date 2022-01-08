Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $38.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $27.19 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

