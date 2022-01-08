Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Methanex to a hold rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.72%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

