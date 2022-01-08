RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54,069.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41,690.00 or 0.99451615 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $104.15 million and approximately $54,069.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.