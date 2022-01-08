RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

