RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

INTC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

