Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Trading Down 7.7%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 22,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

