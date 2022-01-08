Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

