Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 34,136 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of CoreSite Realty worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.