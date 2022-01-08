Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 36,398 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

