Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 120,898 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.