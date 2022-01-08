Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Alcoa worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

