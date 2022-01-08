Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559,440 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

