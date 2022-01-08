Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of TechnipFMC worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 231.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

