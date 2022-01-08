Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 250,337 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of UGI worth $33,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UGI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.83 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

