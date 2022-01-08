Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,635 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 272,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.